Jill Biden Wears Light Blue Dress As She Attends Coronation With Granddaughter Finnegan

First Lady Jill Biden stunned as she celebrated King Charles’ Coronation on Saturday, May 6. Biden, 71, attended the ceremony to show support for the royal family and the next era of the monarchy in the United Kingdom. Her husband, President Joe Biden, did not attend, keeping with the tradition of U.S. presidents not attending the coronation, per The Guardian. The Bidens’ granddaughter Finnegan, 23, joined her for the special day.

Dr. Biden and her granddaughter were seen arriving in light colors for the ceremony. The First Lady looked beautiful as she wore a light blue, long-sleeve dress for the occasion. She also sported a pair of matching gloves and beige high heels, and carried a small clutch. Finnegan, who is Hunter Biden’s daughter, was gorgeous in a yellow dress with a cape and matching heels. She also carried a purse matching her outfit.

While the president did not attend the coronation, he did speak to Charles ahead of the event in April to let him know that the first lady would be there. “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples. The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States. The President also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date,” the White House said in a statement.

The Bidens do have a very strong relationship with the Royal family and have met with members of the Firm a few times throughout Joe’s administration. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the president and first lady to a special reception in June 2021. Jill and Joe returned to the UK in September to attend the Queen’s funeral.

When the Queen died in September 2022, the Bidens released a joint statement mourning her death. “Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” they said. “We first met the Queen in 1982, traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation. And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom.”

The first lady’s trip to the UK comes just over a week after her husband announced his re-election campaign for the 2024 presidential race. Biden announced his second run for the Oval Office alongside Vice President Kamala Harris with a campaign video. “Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours. Let’s finish the job,” he said in the clip, introducing his new campaign slogan.

The Coronation Service of Their Majesties The King Charles III and The Queen Consort was attended by a congregation of more than 2,200 guests, including Members of the Royal Family, international representatives from over 200 countries, and approximately 100 Heads of State. The hand painted invitation, which was shared via the Royal’s Instagram, was sent to all guests. Notably absent among the guests were US President Joe Biden, though his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, attended, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who stayed in America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the official announcement for the King’s coronation made back in October 2022, Buckingham Palace promised that the coronation would “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.” The Archbishop of Canterbury performed the official crowning of Charles with St Edward’s Crown and the crowning of Camila with Queen Mary’s Crown at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.