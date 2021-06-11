Queen Elizabeth Welcome Joe & Dr. Jill Biden To Royal Reception Wearing Lovely Floral Gown: See Pics

Prince Charles, Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson were also in attendance at an outdoor royal reception amid the G7 leader summit.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, welcomed President Joe Biden, 78, and First Lady Jill Biden, 70, in the United Kingdom! The reigning monarch hosted a reception for the Group Seven world leaders Eden Project botanical garden on Friday, June 11. Queen Elizabeth was beaming as she wore a white and pink floral patterned dress, perfect for the late Spring season. The ensemble fell past her knees, showing off her black leather shoes. The 95-year-old also sported her usual white gloves and black leather handbag.

Jill stunned in a beige colored trench coat — a nod to legendary British design house Burberry — accessorizing with a blue clutch and suede shoes. Jill smiled warmly during a conversation with the Queen, with Joe by her side. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 49, was also in attendance, sporting a light gray suit with a pink tie. In other photos, Joe and Jill could be seen chatting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, as well as talking to Prince Charles, 71. “Joe and I are both looking forward to meeting the Queen,” Jill said ahead of the trip, marking their first overseas visit since Joe became president. “That’s an exciting part of the visit for us,” she added.

The president and first lady have had a jam packed schedule since touching down in the U.K. Earlier the same day, Jill met up with Kate Middleton, 39, who at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall. The Duchess of Cambridge and Jill were offered a tour of the primary school as they caught up, matching in pink outfits! Kate stunned in a gorgeous fuchsia midi dress designed by Alexander McQueen and carried a L.K. Bennett handbag, while Jill opted for a light pink blazer.

The previous evening, Jill and Joe also enjoyed some time alone! The couple went for a stroll before sitting down in an outdoor area of the Tregenna Castle Hotel in St. Ives. Jill swapped out her heels and dresses for casual (and more practical) sneakers and jeans. “I’m enjoying it — we’re enjoying our walk,” Joe said to the media, speaking loudly over his security team. “I’ll tell ya, it’s so beautiful here, it doesn’t even need the sun,” he added, referencing the somewhat cloudy weather.