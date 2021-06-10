Jill Biden Wears Jeans & Sneakers After Outdoor Stroll With Joe On U.K. Trip – See Pics

Jill and Joe Biden were spotted sitting down in the outdoor seating area at the Tregenna Castle Hotel in St. Ives, where they’re staying on their U.K. visit.

Jill Biden, 70, ditched her dress for some jeans! The First Lady opted for a more low key look as she sat down husband Joe Biden, 78, after a stroll on Thursday, June 10 in video broadcast by the BBC. The two were spotted outside of the Tregenna Castle Hotel in St. Ives, where they have been staying on their visit to the United Kingdom. It’s not clear what the couple ordered after their walk.

Jill paired her cropped denim with a pair of black sneakers with a white trim, along with a floral printed scarf. She also wore a beige colored trench coat, a nod to famed British designer Burberry. For his part, Joe opted for an all-black ensemble with matching running shoes. As the two sat down at a wood picnic style table outside of the hotel, reporters and photographers attempted to ask them questions about their visit.

“How’s it going Mr. President, are you enjoying it here?” one reporter asked off camera. “I’m enjoying it — we’re enjoying our walk,” Joe replied back, surrounded by security and his Secret Service. “I’ll tell ya, it’s so beautiful here, it doesn’t even need the sun,” he added, referencing the somewhat cloudy weather.

Jill and Joe’s alone time came after the President’s meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Jill also met Boris’ wife Carrie and their 1-year-old son Wilfred. The First Lady was all smiles as she played with Wilfred on a sandy beach while their husband’s met during the G7 leaders Summit in Carbis Bay Cornwall.

As always, Jill looked stylish in a white dress with a black dotted pattern. She ditched her high heels as she dipped her toes in the cool ocean water, keeping a black blazer on over top. The jacket went viral on social media due to the message written on the back that simply read, “LOVE.” The item immediately drew comparisons to Melania Trump‘s “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” blazer in 2018 when visiting a migrant children facility at the Texas-Mexico border. At the time, the controversial message was believed to be a commentary on the conditions that the migrant children were being kept in after her husband implemented a policy of separating them from their parents.