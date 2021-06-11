See Pics

Kate Middleton & Jill Biden Coordinate With Pink Outfits As They Meet For The 1st Time To Visit A School

Kate Middleton and Dr. Jill Biden looked picture perfect during their first meeting for the G7 summit. The women coordinated with pink ensembles and visited a primary school in Cornwall.

Kate Middleton and Dr. Jill Biden looked like they had a wonderful time together during their official visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall, on June 11. The two women looked incredibly elegant in their wardrobe choices for their first meeting. The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, wore a gorgeous fuchsia midi dress designed by Alexander McQueen and carried a L.K. Bennett handbag, which perfectly coordinated with the hue of her heels.

The First Lady of the United States, 70, complimented Kate’s outfit, sporting a cream-colored dress with pink blazer, and taupe heels. She also accessorized her ensemble with strings of pearls. The two women looked so incredibly elegant and approachable during their visit with children in the school.

The trip marked the first meeting for the two women, who clearly enjoyed their time bonding with youngsters. Both ladies chatted with students, and held a conversation about the lifelong impact of education and learning. Dr. Biden was totally in her element. As an educator, she thoroughly enjoyed seeing the students engage with their subjects, and learned so much more about their schoolwork, while bonding with the Duchess of Cambridge.

While Kate has totally grown into her status as a worldwide fashion icon, Dr. Biden is making her mark with her First Lady style. The accomplished educator’s looks are accessible and timeless, while always adding a bit of Dr. Biden’s own personality and flair. During her and husband President Joe Biden‘s meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the First Lady sported a cute jacket with the word “Love” bedazzled on the back! Just as so many royal fans have loved watching Kate’s style evolution, Dr. Biden’s admirers cannot wait to see her wardrobe evolve during her husband’s term in office.