Kylie Jenner Reveals She Could Not Sit For Hours Wearing Met Gala Dress In BTS Video: Watch

Beauty doesn’t come without a hefty price, and for the Met Gala on Monday, Kylie Jenner definitely paid it! In a BTS video shared to her YouTube channel, the cosmetics mogul, 25, tried on the stunning crimson red gown during a fitting with the Jean Paul Gaultier team, and designer Haider Ackermann explained that she wouldn’t exactly be able to relax in it. “I would not like you to sit down” during the lengthy event, he told Kylie as she stood still for the fitting, the red dress being beautifully fitted to her famous form. “Yeah, I know,” she replied.” Hader added, “and I would not like you to move this arm,” while demonstrating a movement of his right arm.

The stunning asymmetrical gown featured one long sleeve, a dramatic train, and a cape lined with light blue fabric. At one point, despite limited mobility, Kylie’s little daughter little Stormi, 5, came to visit her mom and adorably gave her a careful hug. The gown was, predictably enough, a showstopper. And its French designer is one of rumored beau Timothee Chalamet “closest” friends.

“Haider is one of my closest friends and a creative from a lost era – his is the rare passion that cares about the purity of design, shapes, colours, textures, and the feelings they evoke,” Timothee told System Magazine in the fall of 2022. “He couldn’t possibly pretend to care about a fashion cycle or algorithm-influenced trends – his talent and creativity are set to last because he is following his own drum beat, no one else’s.”

That sounds like the set of fashion values Kylie adheres to, so drawing from his talent for the biggest night in fashion makes sense. In the video, Haider also coached the reality TV star on when to drop her cape on the famous Met Gala staircase, and helped her try on another jaw dropping look. While Kylie loved the black and white column gown with a plunging back, she was continually drawn to the red.

“It depends what you would like to provoke,” Haider said the video, as the mom of two appeared to question which dress to go with. “It’s all up to you.” “It’s just so hard to let go of the red one,” Kylie said. “Because it’s so good, and it’s such a moment.” In the end, she couldn’t let go of the red, and made a memorable entrance in the crimson gown, opting for the second dress for the afterparty.