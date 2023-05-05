Amber Heard Spotted In Rare Photos With Daughter In Madrid 11 Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard made a rare public appearance in Spain, almost one year after she lost in court to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who sued her for defamation. The Aquaman actress, 37, was pictured in Madrid with her 2-year-old daughter, Oonagh, on April 28. Amber, who has remained out of the public eye since the trial ended in June 2022, was dressed in a white T-shirt and a black skirt. She accessorized her look with a black cross-body bag, and styled her hair in a neat bun. Amber talked on the phone and was joined on the outing by another woman, who pushed Amber’s daughter in a scooter.

Amber’s outing in Spain comes after Daily Mail reported that the Magic Mike XXL star quit acting and moved to Madrid, after losing her defamation case against Johnny, 59. A friend of Amber’s reportedly told the publication, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.” The friend also said, “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right for the right project.”

Amber lost in court on June 1, 2022, and was ordered to pay her ex $10 million in damages for being found guilty of defaming him in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. Johnny sued Amber in 2022 over the 2018 op-ed piece, where she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. Although she never explicitly named Johnny in the article, he claimed that the piece hurt his career significantly. Johnny went on to win the trial, which took place in Virginia, and was widely-covered by the media.

After the trial, Amber announced that she was appealing the verdict in late June of 2022 .”You don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right,” a spokesperson for Amber told The Los Angeles Times. However, Amber decided to settle the defamation case in Dec. 2022, calling it a “very difficult decision.” Amber clarified that her settlement doesn’t change her story that she was allegedly abused by Johnny, who she was married to from 2015 to 2017.

While Amber’s been low-key since the trial, Johnny has been on his “comeback tour” that includes performances with his band The Hollywood Vampires, following his big victory in the defamation suit. He also filmed a new movie, Jeanne du Barry, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.