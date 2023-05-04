‘Selling Sunset’ Star Maya Vander Reportedly Pregnant Again After Stillbirth & Miscarriage

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is expecting a baby! A source for PEOPLE confirmed the news Thursday, May 4, and it comes after a devasting couple of losses. The TV star, 39, shared in December of 2021 that she had a stillbirth. “Yesterday was the hardest day of my life,” she wrote via Instagram on December 10 of that year, along with a heartbreaking pic of her late son Mason‘s memory box. “I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.” The reality star continued writing, “Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box.”

“I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Maya, who already has two children, (son Aiden and daughter Elle), announced the pregnancy in July of 2021. “Here we go again…baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present!” she shared alongside a baby bump pic along with her partner.

Even more heartbreaking, she shared that she had again suffered a miscarriage six months later. It occurred at ten weeks of pregnancy, per an Instagram story she shared in June of 2022, according to PEOPLE. “I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks...following my stillbirth,” she wrote. “But my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!! They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don’t take things for granted!🙏🏻”

Several months after the 2021 stillbirth, Maya revealed she still held onto hope for another baby. “I have my moments, that’s part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss,” she said during the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset. “I think part of healing is getting pregnant again. I hope I will, we’ll see.”