Aubrey O’Day Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: I’m ‘Beyond Heartbroken’

Aubrey O’Day admitted that she had a miscarriage, nearly two months after she first revealed that she was pregnant, in an interview with E! News on Monday, March 6. The singer and reality star, 39, opened up about how hurt she was to learn that she’d suffered a miscarriage. “I’m beyond heartbroken to announce that I’ve had a miscarriage,” she said. “When my baby is ready, he/she will come and forever be my grateful miracle.”

As she continued, the Danity Kane singer showed support for fellow women who were having trouble, while also calling for an “immense amount of respect” for all moms. “I also want all the women out there in the world that have experienced this grief to feel all the love my soul has to offer, and more importantly remain reminded that we are here to support each other!” she said. “The rest of us who will be unstoppable during our pursuit to becoming moms one day.”

Aubrey also invited people that have also been through a miscarriage to reach out to her on Instagram so that she can “be your sounding board and someone you can confide in.” She also thanked her fans for all the support that she received as she announced her pregnancy. In a post, Aubrey also shared a hopeful message with her followers, saying she had no regrets. “I wouldn’t change anything. I think that it’s important to let things happen, and stay ‘happened,'” she wrote. “Everything happens for a reason, I’ll always love u my lil one.”

The reality star was first reported to be pregnant in January according to The US Sun. The outlet reported that Aubrey had said that she had “mom fever,” when she walked the red carpet at the SPiN Awards gala a few days before. At one point on the red carpet, the singer could be seen cradling her stomach. She continued posting on her Instagram and her captions on some posts seemed to imply that she was pregnant.