‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa Panics After Luis Unknowingly Shades Joe & Melissa On Camera

Teresa Giudice loves to appear as the innocent one in her longstanding feud with brother Joe and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, but a “hot mic” moment during the May 2 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey may have revealed how she, too, is guilty of causing issues within her family. While she and two of her daughters were heading to her surprise bridal shower, Teresa’s then-fiance Luis Ruelas called her about an upcoming dinner he was planning for their group of friends. Luis just wanted to confirm a few details, so he mentioned them inviting everyone “except Melissa and Joe”.

“I’m not inviting them,” he said. But before he could say anything else, Teresa took him off speakerphone, and asked, “You know the cameras are on, and we’re filming, right?” All he could say was, “Oh s***… okay.” Clearly, he was caught saying something on camera that Teresa didn’t want him saying because let’s be honest — she never wants to be seen as the perpetrator in her family’s drama. But alas, it wasn’t a good look.

“If you invite [people], you have to invite everyone. You can’t just do some and not the others,” she told him, but it was hard to tell if that’s truly how she feels or just something she was saying because Luis got caught on camera talking about a different plan — one that would include them not inviting Joe and Melissa.

Milania Giudice, who was in the car with Teresa, asked “why” Joe and Melissa would be invited, and Teresa told her, “When you’re upset and angry, that takes more energy. To be happy feels good.”

Then, in her private confessional, she added, “I don’t like to tell the kids everything that’s going on with my brother and Melissa, unless I have to tell them. There’s no reason to tell them anything right now. The wedding’s a week away, I’m so close to my happily ever after.”

On the other side of things, Melissa told Joe this week that she feels her relationship with Teresa has hit a brick wall and she’s ready to give up for good. No wonder she pulls out completely after learning Teresa, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral were sitting on a rumor about her allegedly cheating. This is going to be one wild finale!

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Tuesdays at 9pm on Bravo.