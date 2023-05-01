Paris Hilton Stuns In Sexy Leather Gown At First-Ever Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala featured several celebrities making their first appearance on fashion’s biggest night. Paris Hilton was one of those stars. The podcast host and author sparkled on the Met Gala carpet in a black leather gown by Marc Jacobs.

Paris’ sleeves and the top portion of her gown featured black sequin detailing. She paired her vampy look with a matching floral choker necklace and massive diamond earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail. A 10 out of 10 for Paris’ first Met Gala!

One day before she graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Paris took a moment to honor Karl Lagerfeld. The fashion event is celebrating the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty exhibit this year. “Karl has always been a fashion inspiration to me. Such an icon and innovator. Love that he is the theme of this years #MetGala,” Paris captioned an Instagram photo of herself with the late fashion designer.

The 42-year-old made sure she was red carpet ready for the Met Gala. She took her fans inside her day before fashion’s biggest night. She posted on her Instagram Story that she was “ready to get snatched for the Met” with a Flávia Lanini lymphatic massage.

Prior to the fashion event, Paris visited Washington D.C. to introduce the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. “It feels surreal to be back in D.C. to finally introduce my federal bill to stand up and fight to #StopInstitutionalChildAbuse. The people who hurt you don’t get the last word and I’m proud to have the opportunity to turn my pain into purpose,” she wrote on Instagram.

This year has already been a memorable one for Paris and her husband, Carter Reum. The couple announced the birth of their son, Phoenix, who was born via surrogate, in January 2023. Paris decided to freeze her eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was at home the whole time and I have tons of eggs ready, embryos,” Paris told Tamron Hall in August 2021. “I’m just so happy that Carter and I decided to do that, literally, like, six months into our relationship. We knew we were forever right away.”