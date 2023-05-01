Jennifer Aniston Hugs Julia Roberts & More Famous Gal Pals In Rare Personal Video: Watch

In another case of the Internet folding in on itself, Jennifer Aniston jumped on a viral “I’ve got my girls” audio trend on Sunday (Apr. 30), sharing a montage of all the women she’s closely bonded with over her years. From there, the vid shows Jennifer alongside women like Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Kathy Najimy, and her two female Friends costars – and dearest friends – Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. Other women appearing in the clip include Nancy Banks, Amanda Anka, Andrea Bendewald, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristin Hahn, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Nyakio Grieco, Aleen Keshishian, Jennifer Myer, Leigh Kilton-Smith, Kerry Washington, Jody Turner-Smith, and Molly McNearney.

“Thank god for girlfriends,” Jennifer, 54, captioned the video. “Thank God for you!” added Courteney Cox, 58, in the comments section. “Amen, sister !! So grateful to have YOU in my life,” said Reese, 47. Kate Hudson, 44, left a string of heart emojis, as did Jodie Turner-Smith, 36. “Thank god for you! And all your girlfriends! Love you so…,” added Andrea Bendewald, 53. “Love you, sis! Love our girls,” commented Thirteen Lune founder Nyakio Grieco.

The audio that Jennifer used for her video is actually her voice from 1998, specifically, the episode of Friends titled “The One with All the Wedding Dresses.” After Ross (David Schwimmer) asks Rachel (Aniston) if she’s okay, she says, “Yeah! I’ve got my girls.” As of April 2023, the video had over 97k videos on TikTok, and that number will likely grow after Jennifer’s entry into the trend.

Jennifer has her “boys” as well. The Murder Mystery actress has strong friendships with Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Sandler, and her exes, Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. On Apr. 23, Jennifer reunited with Justin, 51, while joining Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, for dinner in New York. Though Jennifer and Justin finalized their divorce in 2018 but have stayed friends in the years after the breakup.

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” Justin told Esquire in an April 2021 interview when asked about his continuing bond with his former wife. “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”