Gisele Looks Breathtaking Going Solo At The Met Gala After Tom Brady Divorce In Chanel

Gisele Bundchen is single and has a new set of wings! The 42-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel commanded attention at the 2023 Met Gala in an angelic white Chanel gown that featured a stunning feather cape. She arrived at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art absolutely beaming in the high-neck dress, which featured vertical lines of silver sequins that elongated her fit figure. The cape and dress are both from the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2007 collection, per Vogue, and Gisele previously wore it for an editorial shoot.

Gisele’s honey-blonde hair was curled in soft waves and echoed the fluid movement of her gorgeous, long cape train. She was quite literally dressed in Chanel from head to toe, as her strappy white heels were from the French label as well as her silver clutch. Gisel finished her look with sparkling waterfall earrings and a silver clutch.

Gisele’s solo appearance at the Met Gala on May 1, which has a theme meant to honor Chanel’s late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, is much different than her last. In 2019, she dressed up for the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme in a silky light pink gown that featured layered of pleated fabric that she played with as she posed for the cameras. The dress complemented her then-husband, Tom Brady‘s, maroon suit jacket. They even kissed as they walked the pink carpet, showing off their love.

Gisele Bündchen looks like an angel at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/YD1fBY3ngO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

Just a few years later, the mother of two is walking the carpet as a single woman — for the first time since 2006. Arguably one of the biggest breakup stories of 2022, Tom, 45, and Gisele announced they were separating after months of divorce rumors and 13 years of marriage. They reportedly separated because Gisele was displeased with the fact that Tom decided to prolong his NFL career rather than focus on their family.

“Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” a person close to the former Vucotira’S secret Angel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2022. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

While Gisele’s 2023 walk up the famous stairs of the MET may look different from her previous attendance at the event, it does not differ much from her Met Gala debut in 2003. At the time, Gisele was unmarried and slayed the red carpet wearing Dolce & Gabbana in a light lavender colored gown that fit her figure like a glove and then flared at the bottom, mermaid style. The dress was decorated with silver sequin accents and feathers.

Over the years, she has worn Christian Dior, Saint Laurent, Versace, and more to the Met Gala and rocked a number of sexy silhouettes and daring looks. One thing has certainly stayed the same for Gisele over the years: She knows how to demand attention on a red carpet!