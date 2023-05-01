Blake Lively Posts Mirror Selfie Using Breast Pump As She Skips Met Gala 2023: Photo

Met Gala Monday is looking a little different for Blake Lively this year. In a new photo posted to Instagram stories on May 1, the Simple Favor actress, 35, rocked a breast pump underneath her lavender button up shirt as she snapped a bathroom mirror selfie. She leaned back and anchored herself by holding on to the yellow machine, and she hilariously added animation of milk fountains flowing from her breasts. Blake rocked a ponytail and a pair of gray sweatpants for the relatable mom pic. “First Monday in May,” she captioned the photo.

The pic comes nearly three months after news emerged that she had given birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, 46. While very little information has been given about their youngest, the Deadpool star did clue fans in to what it’s like to have a large family with the blonde bombshell.

“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” the Deadpool actor confirmed the birth during an episode of CNBC’s “Power Lunch” back on February 13. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here.” When asked by a co-host if the new baby is a “boy or girl,” he gave a friendly scoff. “I ain’t tellin. This ain’t a birth announcement,” he laughed.

The couple has been tight lipped and extremely protective of their children — Blake and Ryan also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Now that they’re on their fourth, it appears Blake is taking a breather from her legendary Met Gala appearances, which have all but shut down the red carpet in past years. Last year, she glowed as the Statue of Liberty in two jaw dropping looks by Versace (copper and a green patina) before announcing their fourth pregnancy with baby bump pics on the red carpet of a NYC Forbes event in September of 2022.