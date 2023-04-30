Mariah Carey, 54, Sizzles In Plunging Mesh Gown For Wedding Performance In France: Photos

Mariah Carey looked every inch the shining star for her private concert in France on Saturday. The elusive chanteuse, 54, stole her own show when she arrived in a sparkling black gown featuring a plunge with a mesh cut out. The daring ensemble commanded attention, as did the singer, during her special performance.

When she’s not busy showing off her dulcet tones and her fabulous fashion sense, Mariah enjoys her role as mother, as she wished twins Monroe and Moroccan a happy 12th birthday on Sunday. Alongside the most adorable photo carousal posted to her Instagram, and with a reference to her megahit song “Always Be My Baby,” Mariah wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! “Our love is Supernatural!!!” Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!!”

As fans know, Mariah shares the cute kids with Nick Cannon, who is the father of 10 other children with five other women. The TV personality recently revealed that Monroe and Moroccan are super enthused about being the older step siblings to his large brood. “They have fun, and they’re the oldest,” he said during the Tuesday, April 18 episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast. “Who knows where that will go once 16 hits,” he added. “I’m just trying to play close attention to it.”

Nick also spoke out about being the father of 12 children with six women again, but this time he went deep. The TV host/comedian, 42, said he accepts getting a side-eye or two by having a large brood across several mothers, but he’s confident in his personal choices, per a recent interview with People. “I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways,” he told the outlet in mid-April. “But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them, like I always say, I just love with abundance.”

The serial father also made news recently for slamming the recent rumor that he “fumbled” his relationship with Mariah, who finalized their divorce in 2016 after getting hitched in 2008.