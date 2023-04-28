Nick Cannon Slams Jada Pinkett Smith’s Show ‘Red Table Talk’: It Was ‘Toxic’

'If there was no 'Red Table Talk', then he wouldn't have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock,' Nick claimed, referencing Will Smith's infamous Oscar incident.

April 28, 2023 12:15PM EDT
Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon got candid about Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk being canceled during his new radio show on Thursday. On the latest The Daily Cannon, the entertainer called Red Table Talk “toxic” and accused it of causing all sorts of issues for the legacy of Hollywood royalty Jada and husband Will Smith, including Will’s infamous Oscar incident. “If there was no Red Table Talk, then [Will] wouldn’t have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock,” Nick declared.

Nick first addressed the cancellation of Jada’s show — where she teamed up with daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, for frank conversations — by calling the development “good.” After referring to the series as “the toxic table,” Nick went on to say, “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s*** about y’all.”

The ex of Mariah Carey was undoubtedly referring to the many guest appearances Will made on the show, where he and Jada would hash out their relationship and drop some big bombshells along the way. One of the more famous conversations between the superstar couple detailed their split and the romantic “entanglement” Jada found herself in during that period.

Nick Cannon called Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk ‘toxic.’ (Andrew H. Walker/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen,” Nick quipped on the radio show. “Keep that s*** to y’all selves,” he added. HollywoodLife has reached out to Jada and Will’s reps for comment.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Facebook Watch was ending its original programming, per Deadline. The roster of cancelled shows included Red Table Talk,  Red Table Talk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan Steve on Watch with Steve HarveyPeace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson,  9 Months with Courteney CoxUnfiltered: Paris JacksonThe Biebers on Watch and Tom vs. Time with Tom Brady.

There was also a reboot of the MTV’s The Real World that is closing up shop. Deadline also reported, however, that Jada’s Red Table Talk is “currently looking for a new home”.

