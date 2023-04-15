Nick Cannon Says He ‘Chooses To Live This Way’ When Asked About Having 12 Kids

Nick Cannon spoke out about being the father of 12 children with six women again, but this time he went deep. The TV host/comedian, 42, said he accepts getting a side-eye or two by having a large brood across several mothers, but he’s confident in his personal choices, per a recent interview with People. “I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways,” he told the outlet in mid-April. “But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them, like I always say, I just love with abundance.”

“Some people just won’t subscribe or understand because they’re not supposed to.,” he added. “It’s the life that I’ve been given and I choose to live this way and love my family, love my kids.”

Nick went on to say that he feels being a father is what he was called to do and the responsibility that comes along with it trumps all others. “I believe that’s what we’re put on this planet here to do, is to guide and usher in your offspring,” he explained. “So fatherhood is my number one and first priority when I open my eyes, when I get up every morning. Career and work and all of that, take second.”

The admission comes only a few days after Nick had a bit of trouble remembering the names of all of his offspring! During his interview with Howard Stern on April 10, the former America’s Got Talent host was able to rattle off most of his kids’ names, but he ended up missing one!

He listed Moroccan and Monroe, his 11-year-old twins with ex wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2 and Rise, 6 months, his three kids with Brittany Bell, 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, his 8 month old baby with Bre Tiesi, daughter Halo Marie, 3 months, with Alyssa Scott, and their infant son Zen, who died at the age of just 5 months in December of 2021 of a brain tumor.

The shock jock was the one to jolt Nick out of his mental block by reminding him that he welcomed daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole in September of 2022.

While fans claimed LaNisha shaded Nick a few days later over the literal name drop, she wasn’t so subtle in her slamming of Nick when Onyx wasn’t mentioned in a Christmas card over the holiday season. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way Happy holidays to you and your family!” she wrote at the time. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”