Sydney Sweeney’s Fiancé Jonathan Davino Leaves Home With Bags After She Takes Off Engagement Ring

Sydney Sweeney‘s fiance, Jonathan Davino, 38, appeared to be leaving their Los Angeles home with his bags packed, and dog in tow. The Chicago-based restaurant owner and businessman was casually dressed in a hoodie, chino pants and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers in the images taken on Tuesday, April 25 along with a duffle bag, black back pack slung over his shoulder, garment bag, as well as a dog bed. He kept his face partially hidden with a pair of sunglasses in the photos published by Page Six on April 28.

The photos emerged amid rumors that the longtime couple could be done, coinciding with reports that her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, and his longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris, have also split up. Notably, Sydney, 25, and Jonathan have been engaged for about a year after he popped the question in March 2022. Shortly after, she was spotted rocking a large engagement ring on her left hand. Sydney and Glen have been getting plenty of buzz for their new project in which they share some very steamy sex scenes.

Earlier this week, the Euphoria star was also spotted without the engagement ring in question — also adding to speculation that she and Jonathan could be done for good. Sydney was seen exiting a limo to the home she shares with Jonathan, per the Daily Mail, who also reported that she was home for just “five minutes” and was not greeted at the door by her partner.

Of course, fans on TikTok had plenty to say about all of the above — with some pointing out that Jonathan simply could be headed on a weekend getaway. Others also noted that the dog in question is allegedly Sydney’s adorable adopted Pit Bull mix Tank, who she regularly shares photos of on Instagram. A day prior to the photos of Jonathan with the bags, he was seen tanking Tank for a walk in their Los Angeles neighborhood.

While the reason for Glen and Gigi’s alleged split remains unclear, it appears the actor, 34, and model, 30, went their separate ways a few months ago after a four year relationship. She also seemed to shade the Top Gun actor on Instagram, cryptically writing, “know your worth & onto the next,” on April 26.