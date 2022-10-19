Sydney Sweeney & Fiance Jonathan Davino Walk Their Dog In Rare Public Outing Together

The 'Euphoria' star was fresh-faced and adorable while out with her man. The couple's engagement made news in March 2022.

By:
October 19, 2022 9:37AM EDT
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on . Sweeney was named one of eight breakthrough entertainers of the year by the Associated Press Sydney Sweeney Portrait Session, Los Angeles, United States - 08 Dec 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The super busy Barberella Sydney Sweeney heads over to the airport with her fiancé Jonathan Davino. The "Euphoria" star was wearing her engagement ring and kept rather cozy for the occasion rocking leggings and an oversized sweater. Pictured: Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stefan / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney Sweeney HBO and HBO Max Post Emmys Reception, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Stefan / BACKGRID

Sydney Sweeney, 25, is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after starlets, but it looks like she only has eyes for fiance Jonathan Davino, 37. The White Lotus star looked simply smitten while she and Jonathan took her dog Tank with her to the Los Angeles airport on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

Sydney was fresh-faced and smiley while bundled up in a dark crewneck sweatshirt and cozy pants for the outing. Ready to travel, she paired a dark crewneck sweatshirt with cozy pants. Adding layers, the double Emmy-nominated star had a white mock turtleneck poking out of the collar of her sweater. She matched her comfy white sneakers to her top for the trip.

Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney looked so sweet while out with her fiance in LA on Oct. 18, 2022. (Stefan / BACKGRID)

Showing off her natural beauty, Sydney kept a dewy, makeup-free face, and pulled her short golden locks back into a half-ponytail. The Euphoria actress carried her things in a black leather hobo bag and added some delicate sparkle to the look with a necklace and diamond studs. And of course, it was impossible to miss her giant engagement ring.

Her other half looked tall and handsome, dressed in a tight tee shirt and black joggers with a baseball cap and sunglasses hiding much of his face. The Chicago-based businessman took the lead, handling Tank’s leash while Sydney smiled behind him.

It looked like things were just great for the couple, who have been dating for about four years. Word Sydney was engaged began to swirl in late Feb. 2022 after she was spotted wearing a giant sparkler out around Los Angeles. The duo confirmed the news days later to People.

While the pair has been together for quite some time, they’ve managed to keep their relationship relatively private. Sydney and Jonathan were first spotted together in Sep. 2018 celebrating Emmys season. A month later, they were snapped together at a dinner thrown by Kate Spade and InStyle, seen here.

Though Sydney is one of Hollywood’s hottest talents, she’s made it clear why she doesn’t date people in her industry. Talking to Cosmopolitan in Feb. 2022, she explained, “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

