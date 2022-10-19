Sydney Sweeney & Fiance Jonathan Davino Walk Their Dog In Rare Public Outing Together

Sydney Sweeney, 25, is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after starlets, but it looks like she only has eyes for fiance Jonathan Davino, 37. The White Lotus star looked simply smitten while she and Jonathan took her dog Tank with her to the Los Angeles airport on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

Sydney was fresh-faced and smiley while bundled up in a dark crewneck sweatshirt and cozy pants for the outing. Ready to travel, she paired a dark crewneck sweatshirt with cozy pants. Adding layers, the double Emmy-nominated star had a white mock turtleneck poking out of the collar of her sweater. She matched her comfy white sneakers to her top for the trip.

Showing off her natural beauty, Sydney kept a dewy, makeup-free face, and pulled her short golden locks back into a half-ponytail. The Euphoria actress carried her things in a black leather hobo bag and added some delicate sparkle to the look with a necklace and diamond studs. And of course, it was impossible to miss her giant engagement ring.

Her other half looked tall and handsome, dressed in a tight tee shirt and black joggers with a baseball cap and sunglasses hiding much of his face. The Chicago-based businessman took the lead, handling Tank’s leash while Sydney smiled behind him.

It looked like things were just great for the couple, who have been dating for about four years. Word Sydney was engaged began to swirl in late Feb. 2022 after she was spotted wearing a giant sparkler out around Los Angeles. The duo confirmed the news days later to People.

While the pair has been together for quite some time, they’ve managed to keep their relationship relatively private. Sydney and Jonathan were first spotted together in Sep. 2018 celebrating Emmys season. A month later, they were snapped together at a dinner thrown by Kate Spade and InStyle, seen here.

Though Sydney is one of Hollywood’s hottest talents, she’s made it clear why she doesn’t date people in her industry. Talking to Cosmopolitan in Feb. 2022, she explained, “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”