Lori Harvey Stuns In Gold Leggings Under Sheer Dress At The Prince’s Trust Gala: Photos

Lori Harvey absolutely slayed the red carpet at The Prince’s Trust Gala in New York City on Thursday, April 27. The gorgeous model rocked a bold and fierce red carpet look. Her ensemble consisted of a completely sheer, yellow dress with printed gold leggings underneath. The gown tied around her neck with chest and side cutouts, as well as a slit all the way up one leg. She paired the look with white, open-toed heels and her hair in an old Hollywood style bob. Her glam look was glowy, with a neutral-toned lipstick and rosy cheeks.

The 26-year-old was one of many celebs in attendance at the star-studded event. This was the second Global Gala for The Prince’s Trust, which aims to support young people in pursuing education, employment and enterprise. The event is meant to celebrate the work of The Prince’s Trust, with funds being distributed to the organization’s charities around the world. It was co-chaired by Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful, who is the editor for British Vogue.

While Lori was solo for her night out in support of The Prince’s Trust, she’s recently been spending quite a bit of time with boyfriend, Damson Idris. The two were first linked at the end of 2022 when they were photographed on a night out together in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship in mid-January when he posted PDA photos with Lori on Instagram in honor of her birthday. In February, Lori and Damson made their red carpet debut while attending the premiere of his show Snowfall.

Before getting together with the actor, Lori was in a serious relationship with Michael B. Jordan, who she dated for more than a year before they split in June 2022. The pair’s relationship was extremely public, and they were both reportedly “heartbroken” after the breakup. Unlike Lori, Michael has not moved on in a new relationship just yet (at least publicly). When he hosted Saturday Night Live in January, he even joked about joining dating apps now that he’s single.