Jerry Springer Dead At 79, Family Confirms: ‘His Loss Hurts Immensely’

Jerry Springer’s family confirmed on April 27 that the talk show host has died. He was 79 years old. “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether it was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” the family statement confirmed. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.” Jerry “died peacefully” at home in the suburbs of Chicago, according to the spokesperson. He had been diagnosed with cancer a few months prior to his death.

The late star was best known for hosting The Jerry Springer Show, which aired for 27 seasons before coming to an end in 2018. Before his time on television, he served one term as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977. He was also on Cincinnati’s City Council prior to that. The Jerry Springer Show premiered in 1991.

Although Jerry has kept a lower profile in recent years, he did appear as a contestant on The Masked Singer in 2022. He was also on an episode of Jersey Shore, where he joined Snooki “Nicole” Polizzi and Deena Cortese as they attempted a talk show of their own in Deena’s backyard. From 2019 until 2022, he also had another television show, Judge Jerry, which showed Jerry using his law school experience in the courtroom. However, the show was cancelled after its third season.

Throughout his career, Jerry has also taken on other ventures, like competing on Dancing With the Stars, as well as two seasons hosting America’s Got Talent. He has served as host of the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants, and hosted a game show, Baggage, on the Game Show Network. He’s also made a few acting appearances throughout his time in the spotlight.

Jerry has one daughter, Katie Springer, who is 47 years old. He was married to Katie’s mom, Micki Velton, from 1973 until their divorce in 1994.