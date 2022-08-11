‘Jersey Shore’: Angelina Rants About Vinny To Jerry Springer As He Makes A Guest Appearance

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese officially launch The Meatball Show on the Aug. 11 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and Jerry Springer is their first special guest. As Snooki and Deena prepare for the show, Angelina Pivarnick and Deena’s husband, Chris Buckner, are tasked with keeping Jerry occupied. Luckily, Angelina has no problem doing just that in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode. “Jerry Springer is a G,” Angelina admits. “Hanging out with him is just so cool. I love that f***ing man.”

With Nicole and Deena out back in their She-Shed, Angelina starts ranting to Jerry about her issues with Vinny Guadagnino. “There’s one of my roommates, his name is Vinny — can you tell me how to get rid of somebody who’s obsessed with me, please?” Angelina asks. “He doesn’t take a hint. He acts like he doesn’t love me to death in front of everybody, but behind closed doors….” She also makes sure to mocks Vinny’s obsession with jump roping. “He jump ropes for a living,” she adds. “Why does he jump rope? That’s not normal. That’s weird.”

For his part, Jerry is mostly silent as Angelina continues her rant. Finally, it’s time for Jerry to make his appearance on the talk show, where Snooki and Deena have already had a few drinks. “We are where we are because of you!” Snooki tells him. “You brought reality TV to where it is.”

Then, Snooki takes it a bit too far as she asks, “Do you want me to call you daddy?” Luckily, Jerry is right on the ball with his comedic timing, as he responds, “I am not the father!” The full episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV, and will also feature the continued drama between Angelina and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, as well as tension between Jenni and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.