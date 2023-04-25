Hoda Kotb Reveals How Daughter, 3, Is Doing 9 Weeks After Hospitalization: She’s ‘Strong’

The 'Today' host opened up about how frightening it was to watch her daughter go through her health scare in a new interview.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 25, 2023 1:03PM EDT
hoda kotb, hope kotb
View gallery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) walks off the field against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, in Detroit Browns Bills Football, Detroit, United States - 20 Nov 2022
Sam Neill Sam Neil press conference, 52nd Sitges International Film Festival, Spain - 11 Oct 2019 The actor will receive an honorary award at the Sitges Film Festival.
THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP- “Challenge” Legend Nelson Thomas, competitor in THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP streaming on Paramount +, 2023. CREDIT: James Dimmock/Paramount + © 2023 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Challenge World Championship and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Image Credit: Mega

Hoda Kotb spoke about how strong her three-year-old daughter Hope is after her hospitalization in a new interview on Southern Living’s Biscuits And Gravy podcast, released on Tuesday, April 25. The beloved anchor, 58, admitted that Hope was “getting better” just over two months after she first entered the hospital, leading to her missing two weeks of shows for Today. 

After revealing that her daughter was starting to feel better, she also shared a sweet story about something that Hope told her while she was in the hospital. “Hope said, ‘You know, I think God put me here to teach people things,’” she admitted. “I said, ‘What? What? What?’ She said, ‘Yeah, because my brain’s pretty big, so I think I’m supposed to teach people things.’”

Harry Connick Jr and Anthony Mackie join TODAY Show's Hoda Kobt and Jenna Bush Hager as they film "live" from New Orleans. Kotb and Bush Hager take their first big trip in years and are welcomed by a large New Orleans crowd. The hosts both have special ties to the city and are both big fans of the New Orleans Saints. Kotb lived in the city while reporting for the local news station WWL-TV, from 1992 to 1998 and Bush Hager's grandfather, George H.W. Bush, was nominated for president at the 1988 Republican National Convention, held in the New Orleans Superdome. Harry Connick Jr. stopped by for Thursdays show and played "When the Saints Go Marching In" on piano with Hoda and Jenna singing along. The pair were in town Thursday broadcasting two shows from Jackson Square in the French Quarter — a departure from their usual studio at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. The first New Orleans show aired at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and the second show, which was taped on the same day, will be broadcast Friday (March 11). Anthony Mackie will appear on Fridays show. Hoda Kobt also brought along her daughters Haley,5, and Hope,3 to New Orleans with her where they were seen enjoying themselves on set. 10 Mar 2022 Pictured: Hoda Kobt. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA836915_077.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hoda had been open about her daughter Hope having a health scare on ‘Today.’ (Mega)
While the hospitalization was undoubtedly scary, Hoda did say that she learned so much while seeing how her daughter went through treatment. “To watch her go through a difficult time at just three years old is really tough for any parent because you’re helpless,” she said. “But I think you realize just how incredibly resilient and strong she is. I think sometimes you learn life’s lessons from the most amazing places.”

Hoda was absent for two weeks from Today while her daughter was sick with an unspecified health issue. During her absence, her co-hosts simply said she was out to attend to a “family health matter,” but when she returned, she revealed that her younger daughter had been hospitalized and had been kept in the ICU.

When Hoda returned, she opened up about Hope being in the hospital and got emotional as she thanked the doctors who treated her. “I’m grateful she’s home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. We are watching her closely. I’m just so happy,” she said. “I realized, too, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out. I’m grateful for the doctors at Weil Cornell, who were amazing, and the nurses. And I’m grateful to my family and friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad