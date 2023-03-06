Hoda Kotb Admits It Was ‘Really Scary’ When Daughter, 3, Was Hospitalized: I’m ‘Over The Moon’ She’s Home

Hoda Kotb opened up about how frightening it was as her younger daughter Hope, 3, was hospitalized when she returned to Today on Monday, March 6. The anchor, 58, shared her feelings when she started the hour with her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, explaining how she was so happy that her daughter was home. “Little Hope had to go to the hospital, and she was in the ICU for a few days, and then the hospital for another week, and it was really scary,” she said early on the show.

Even though it was very scary experience, Hoda gushed about her daughter and spoke about how she was touched by the outpouring of support she received in her absence from Today. “[Hope’s] vibrant and brilliant. She’s home,” she said. “I’m over the moon that she’s home, and I can’t believe how amazing people are.”

Hoda continued and thanked the nurses and doctors and explained that she was very glad to have so many loving people around her. “I have a family who loves me. I have a little girl who’s home. I have a wonderful support system,” she said. “I feel blessed and grateful. Really, really, really grateful.”

Besides expressing her gratitude, the Today host also showed her support for anyone struggling with a sick child. “Anyone who’s ever gone through illness with a child. Boy, I thought I understood you, but I don’t. I didn’t until you’re sitting in that position. So, for every single person that’s going through some stuff. I get it,” she said.

Earlier during her Today segment with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda revealed that her daughter’s illness was why she had been missing from the show for over a week. Amid Hoda’s absence, Craig Melvin, who filled in for her as Savannah was out with COVID, explained that she was out to address a family issue. “We know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s okay. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with,” he said during a March 1 episode.