Al Roker Speaks Out On Hoda Kotb Amid Her 2-Week Absence From ‘Today’ Show

Hoda Kotb, 58, has been absent from the TODAY show for two weeks, but Al Roker, 68, says she is “doing fine.” He added, “She’s dealing with what she’s gotta deal will and all will be good.” He shared the positive update while chatting with Page Six at the Hudson River Friends 7th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on Friday, March 3, just two days after viewers got a formal update about the beloved anchorwomen’s whereabouts as she continues being absent from the show.

“We know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda is OK, [but] she’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with,” TODAY co-host Craig Melvin said during the March 1 broadcast. “So we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah [Guthrie] back at the desk real, real soon.” At the time, Savannah was also absent due to receiving a positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Feb. 28.

Jenna Bush Hager, who hosts TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (the fourth hour of the morning news program), shared a similar statement on Wednesday. “Willie [Geist] is in for Hoda, and we just want to let you all know that we heard you, and Hoda is OK,” Jenna, 41, assured viewers. “She just has a family health matter she is dealing with.”

The announcement came one day before the journalist was photographed with her oldest daughter, 6-year-old Haley, after picking her up from school. The pics were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.

Hoda’s last live appearance on the show was Friday, Feb. 17. She was also included in a pre-taped episode on President’s Day, Feb. 20. At that point, fans were in the dark about Hoda’s whereabouts and began to express their worries on social media. Fans were also concerned due to a seemingly cryptic message the single mother of two shared to her Instagram page on Feb. 28. The photo she posted showed a household decoration with the phrase, “Choose Hope”, written on it over an image of clouds. Before that, she shared a quote that read, “Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts.”

Hoda made another return to TODAY on Friday, March 3 when a pre-recorded interview with Chloe Lattanzi, the daughter of the late Olivia Newton-John, aired.