Savannah Guthrie Suddenly Exits ‘Today’ Show Early As Hoda Kotb Remains Absent

Savannah Guthrie abruptly left 'Today' early on Feb. 28, and her co-anchors revealed why during the live broadcast.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 28, 2023 11:03AM EST
Savannah Guthrie
View gallery
Tom Hanks poses on the red carpet prior to the 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 27 October 2019. 11th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals, Hollywood, USA - 27 Oct 2019
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Thursday, February 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
Valentin Chmerkovskiy ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022
Image Credit: NBC

Savannah Guthrie, 51, left TODAY early on Tuesday, February 28 after she tested positive for COVID-19 during the live morning broadcast. After Savannah didn’t appear on the NBC morning show after 7:30 AM ET, her co-anchor Sheinelle Jones revealed what happened with Savannah 30 minutes later. “By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us,” Sheinelle said, before she delivered the news while standing in between Al Roker and Carson Daly.

Sheinelle continued, “As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up.” Sheinelle showed her support for Savannah, saying, “So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Savannah is expected to miss the rest of the week on TODAY as she recovers. The mom-of-two previously tested positive for the virus both in May 2022 and in January 2022. Her latest absence from the show comes as her co-anchor Hoda Kotb, 58, continues to be off the air, for reasons we still don’t know.

Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie (Photo: NBC)

Hoda had a “planned absence” last Monday, for President’s Day, as reported by Decider, however she was also M.I.A. on Feb. 24. On Friday’s episode of TODAY, Savannah revealed to viewers that, “Hoda’s off today” and later added, “Hoda’s got the morning off.” Hoda has been temporarily replaced by Sheinelle alongside Jenna Bush Hager for Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Despite her absence, Hoda has been active on social media in the last week, with a plethora of cryptic messages. On Feb. 27, she shared a message on Instagram about “hope” and captioned it with two heart emojis. “Choose Hope”, the painting read amid a backdrop of a sunset sky. A few days earlier, Hoda shared a few messages on Instagram about “strong women” and “brave people.” At this time, it is unclear when Hoda will return to TODAY.

More From Our Partners

ad