Savannah Guthrie’s 2 Kids Vale, 5, & Charley, 3, Crash Her On The ‘Today’ Show & Hoda Loves It

Savannah Guthrie had some special visitors hop on her lap while going live on the ‘Today’ show!

What a way to start your morning! Savannah Guthrie‘s kids Vale, 5, and Charley, 3, (who she shares with husband Michael Feldman, 51) hilariously stole the show from her on the latest episode of Today that aired on Thursday, April 23. Charley was the first one to make a live appearance when her cohost Hoda Kotb, 55, showed some pre-show footage of him cuddling up to his mom while she prepared to go on-air. “That made me smile. I think it was 6:45. Savannah’s getting ready, doing teases. Who decides it’s time to curl up and snuggle up with momma? Charley,” Hoda said while the video played. “By the way, I have to tell you my blood pressure went down, SG.”

The cuteness level went up a couple of notches seconds later when Savannah’s daughter Val decided to join the live broadcast. “Guess what? They’ve multiplied guys,” Savannah joked. “Now they’re both here. In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting we’ve really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are.” Hoda, who is a mother herself to two children, could be seen laughing hysterically in the background of the clip. “I think this should be our permanent morning boost,” she said after witnessing the party-of-three’s funny moment.

Savannah and her brood’s adorable on-air memory took place during Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, which was made that much easier for her seeing that she and millions of others are currently working from home in self-isolation. The longtime television personality made hearts flutter even more when she posted screen grabs from their segment and a super cute text Vale once wrote to her on IG.

Hoda and her Today show counterpart had a special moment of their own when they reunited for their March 31 telecast of the long-running NBC morning show after Savannah anchored it from her home as a precaution to combat COVID-19. The two women were all smiles as they beamed for a selfie on Savannah’s camera while maintaining a six-foot distance from one another during their show, ensuring that they followed social distancing procedures.