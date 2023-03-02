Hoda Kotb Smiles With Daughter, 6, In 1st Photos Since ‘Family Health Matter’ Reveal

Hoda Kotb was all smiles when she was photographed out with her oldest daughter, Haley, 6, on March 1, in photos which you can see here. The doting mom picked her little one up from school and walked alongside the six-year-old, who was riding on a scooter. Hoda could be seen chatting with Haley and handing her something, with a smile on her face. At another point, the paparazzi caught Hoda taking a phone call, as well. She looked comfortable and casual while makeup-free and wearing a puffy white coat with a beanie.

This was the first time Hoda was seen publicly amidst her absence from the Today Show. Her last episode in the co-anchor chair was on Feb. 17, and then she appeared in a pre-recorded segment on Feb. 20. In the weeks that followed, fans began wondering why Hoda was M.I.A. Hoda sparked further concern with some cryptic messages on Instagram, including one about “choosing hope.”

During the March 1 episode of the Today Show, Hoda’s colleagues finally gave some insight into where she’d been. “We can tell you that Hoda’s okay,” Craig Melvin shared, while filling in for Hoda during the morning hours. “She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with.” Jenna Bush Hager reiterated this statement while hosting Hoda & Jenna later in the morning. The details of Hoda’s family health issue have not been revealed.

Meanwhile, Hoda’s morning co-host, Savannah Guthrie, has also been missing from the show this week amidst a positive COVID-19 test. Savannah wasn’t feeling well during the Tuesday, Feb. 28 show, and she took a test mid-broadcast. When it came back positive, she did not return to the air and has been recuperating at home in the days since. Sheinelle Jones has been filling in for Savannah, alongside Hoda’s temporary replacement, Craig.