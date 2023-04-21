LiAngelo Ball & ‘L&HH: Hollywood’ Star Nikki Mudarris Expecting 1st Baby Together

Nikki Mudarris and LiAngelo Ball are set to become parents for the first time! They announced the news with a gorgeous set of baby bump photos.

April 21, 2023 6:17PM EDT
LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Nikki Mudarris is about to be a mom! The gorgeous Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, 32, and her boyfriend LiAngelo Ball, 24, shared the happy news with PEOPLE on Friday, April 21. “We’re both so excited about becoming parents, we spoke about having a life and kids when we first met, our goals, dreams, life we wanted & then it really happened,” the duo told the outlet. “We can’t wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together. It’s super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

They also shared a series of jaw dropping, skin baring baby bump photos. In the most striking image, LiAngelo embraced Nikki‘s bump shirtless as she wore nothing but a pair of skin-toned briefs. In another, he cupped her breasts. An additional pic showed the couple rocking casual jeans together, while Nikki wore a white tank crop top.

While they’re clearly thrilled to welcome a new addition to the family, they shared that their families are also looking forward to it. “The news was super exciting for everyone in my family, however, everyone was super shocked and I think they’re still shocked even though my belly is huge!” Nikki said. “Overall, everyone cannot wait for the baby to come. They’re super happy for me, I found love with an amazing man and God blessed me with my baby, everything I really wanted is truly happening.”

LiAngelo said his parents were a bit taken aback by the surprise news. “When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything,” he said in part. “My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement.” He added that brothers and NBA players LaMelo and Lonzo Ball are “excited” to be uncles.

And how has the pregnancy been going? According to the reality TV star, it’s been smooth sailing. “The baby has been super good to me, I haven’t had one ounce of morning sickness,” she revealed. “I just feel more tired overall than anything.”

Nikki admitted, however, that she has cravings for indulgences including pizza and Oreos. “I’m enjoying my pregnancy because I can actually enjoy indulging for once and not feel too bad!” she said in part.

