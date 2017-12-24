Floyd Mayweather Gushes Over ‘L&HH’ Star Nikki Mudarris’ Smoldering Braless Pic

Woah! Floyd Mayweather wasn’t shy when he left a flirty comment on ‘L&HH’ star Nikki Mudarris’ sexy braless Instagram photo. See the bold interaction here!

Floyd Mayweather, 40, was all about a braless Instagram photo that Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Nikki Mudarris, 27, posted of herself on Dec. 23 and he let her know it too! The gorgeous Nikki took the time to pose in panties and a pulled up white shirt that showed off some major underboob in the photo. “He chose me…. Oh & he ain’t mine. But not yours sisssss 😋💦💦💦,” she captioned the pic. It didn’t take long for Floyd’s surprising response to the popular post. “Tell them how you crazy about Money May all day @missnikkiibaby,” he confidently posted. The boxer was definitely liking what he saw and we’re pretty sure that’s the kind of attention Nikki was hoping for with a flaunting pic like that! The two have flirted on social media in the recent past so we’re wondering if some romance is brewing under the surface! See more of Nikki’s hottest pics here!

This isn’t the first time Nikki went braless in public. She’s often seen showing off her incredible figure in sexy clothing such as the sheer nude dress she posed in back in July. All of her Instagram photos show off a lot of skin and prove she’s comfortable in her body. The beauty has been garnering a lot of attention since she’s been a part of the L&HH reality show and her charisma shines through every step of the way!

That confidence seems to attract a lot of people wanting to get with Nikki. In addition to Floyd, Nikki’s sexy photos have attracted others, including fellow reality star Joseline Hernandez, who commented on one of her pics back in June. Nikki’s admitted to being intimate with Joseline on several occasions. No matter who Nikki ends up with, it looks like she’ll never fail to impress!

