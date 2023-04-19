Aaron Carter’s Team Claims They Tried ‘To Rehabilitate’ Him Before His Tragic Death At 34

Aaron Carter‘s team has spoken out following the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s revelation that the late singer died in Nov. 2022 due to accidental drowning. The report also read that he huffed difluoroethane (the propellant commonly used in cans of compressed air house cleaners) and consumed prescribed alprazolam (generic Xanax) before he took his last breath. “We are glad this case is finally closed so we can have a celebration of life and send him off to rest,” they said in a statement to E! News on April 19.

“Our team actively tried to implement a plan to rehabilitate a recovery to health, however, due to outside influences and triggering dysfunctional relationships, these circumstances made it a challenge,” the statement continued. The notice also said that Aarons’s team does not “believe the story ends here.” It’s no secret that Aaron struggled with the relationships in his life and substance abuse.

The “I Want Candy” hitmaker had a public falling out with his brother, Nick Carter, 43, several years before his death after Nick accused Aaron of threatening to kill his pregnant wife, Lauren. He successfully obtained a restraining order against his younger brother in Sept. 2019, per BBC. “After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron,” the Backstreet Boy member said at the time.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confessions that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” he continued. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.

However, following his unexpected death, an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Aaron and Nick had made up. “[Aaron] was on the path to making amends with so many people in his life, and he had made amends and made peace with Nick,” they stated. “Aaron was happy about this because he loved his brother. He looked up to Nick in so many ways. They were trying to make everything good again.”

Following his death, Nick shared an emotional tribute to his brother and addressed their hot and cold relationship. “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,” he wrote alongside several pics of them together over the years.

“I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” the singer continued. “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God,Please take care of my baby brother.” In January, he debuted a song about missing Aaron.

Aaron also had an on-and-off relationship with his fiance and the mother of his only son, Prince. Aaron’s fiance, Melanie Martin, has made sure his memory stays alive by frequently posting throwback photos and videos of the former child star. In March, she shared numerous images of them together and wrote about her grief in the caption. “Missing you and trying to heal every day,” she wrote. “I wanted to be with you forever you were it. A part of me will never have closure but ill have the memories forever.”