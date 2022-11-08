Aaron Carter Said He ‘Finally Got It Right’ In Rehab In Final Unaired Interview Before Death: Watch

Aaron Carter recorded an interview with Kaila Methven for her show K’LA Afterdark before he tragically died on Nov. 5. Following his death, Kaila shared footage from the interview with Press Pass LA. Aaron appeared in good spirits during the sit down, where he opened up about returning to the music industry after a five year break. “I took a break since 2017,” Aaron explained. “I needed to go to rehab. I think I grew into the real, true, authentic version of myself. I went to rehab four times until I finally got it right.”

Kaila recalled Aaron being “super sweet” with the staff during his time on-set for the 12 hour shoot. She said his fiancee, Melanie Martin, was with him when he came to do the interview. The interview was shot back on Aug. 7, two months before Aaron died. In another clip, Aaron opened up about loving all different people. “I think that men are beautiful. I think that women are beautiful,” he confirmed. “I think anyone who’s transgender is gorgeous. I’ve even dated a transgender woman before.”

Aaron was found dead in his home in California on the morning of Nov. 5. An official cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, as the coroner’s office is awaiting toxicology results and additional information. Aaron had struggled with addiction and mental health issues for years, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer was “doing great” and “in a good place” in the days leading up to his death.

Aaron and Melanie had a fairly tumultuous on/off relationship. They welcomed a son, Prince, together in Nov. 2021, following a previous miscarriage. As of Sept. 2022, Aaron was in outpatient rehab, attempting to get custody of Prince back from Melanie’s mother. His exact relationship status at the time of his death is unclear, but she has been deeply grieving the loss. Photos showed Melanie sobbing outside Aaron’s home after his passing, and she has posted several heartbreaking messages to social media about the pain she’s been in since Aaron’s death.