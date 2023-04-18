North West & Penelope Disick Look Like Kourtney Kardashian In Never-Before-Seen Childhood Videos

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on Kourtney's 44th birthday to share never before seen family footage! The family resemblance to the next generation was immediately apparent.

Image Credit: BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID   

The resemblance is uncanny! Proving that The Kardashians share their astounding looks across generations, Kris Jenner, 67, took to Instagram on April 18 to share some old family footage — and a 44th birthday tribute, which you can SEE HERE. The video, which features Kourtney Kardashian as an infant and little girl, betrayed an inescapable truth — that the eldest Kardashian daughter bears a striking resemblance to daughter Penelope Disick, 10, and niece North West, 9!

North West and Penelope Disick
North West and Penelope Disick resemble Kourtney Kardashian, as old family footage reveals. (BUZZIPPER / LA.GOSSIPTV / BACKGRID)

In the adorably retro montage video, set to classic hit “My Girl,” by The Temptations, Kourtney danced, laughed, rocked a pirate costume, walked a runway, and went to Disneyland, among other wholesome activities with her famous siblings. The final few video clips showed the Poosh founder enjoying life with her lookalike daughter Penelope and son Reign, 8, and Kris walking her daughter down the aisle for her lavish 2022 Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

Kris captioned the video with a heartfelt tribute. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful first born child @kourtneykardash!!!” Kris wrote. “It truly feels like yesterday that you were born. I can’t believe how fast time has gone by… I can remember every precious, incredible milestone, and how you came along that day and stole our hearts. You are such an incredible blessing and made all my dreams of becoming a mommy come true. Thank you for being the most incredible and amazing daughter, mommy, auntie, sister, wife and friend… you are beautiful inside and out! You are smart, talented, kind, creative, generous, loving, and are the best confidant and design advisor! You are the best to go to Disneyland with and you are the best shopping buddy! You are the best mom and I’m so proud of you each and every day. I thank God he chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo.”

Kourtney was the first to respond in the comments. “I love you mommy,” she wrote alongside teary-eyed and heart emojis. And the genetics were not lost on fans of the family, either. “I’m realizing how North is Kourtney’s twin for sure,” wrote a follower, while another wrote, “Ummmm North looks just like her.”

Still others noted another aspect of Kris’ heartwarming video. “Precious moments all documented and it wasn’t even social media era. Yup! You were and are an amazing mother and momager!” remarked a follower.

