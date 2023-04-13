Kourtney Kardashian Admits Her Dad’s Death Is Why She Previously Didn’t Want To Get Married

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special, ‘Til Death Do Us Part, featured a few nods to the reality star’s late father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 59. First, at one of the pre-wedding events, Kris Jenner gave Kourtney a special gift to honor her dad. “She gave me her wedding ring from my dad,” Kourtney shared. “When my dad died, I remember thinking I never want to get married because my dad isn’t here to walk me down the aisle. So that gift meant so much.”

Although Kourtney was with Scott Disick for nearly ten years and had three children with him, she always had reservations about tying the knot. However, that all changed when she got together with Travis in the fall of 2020. The two were engaged the following year and got married in May 2022. Kris walked Kourtney down the aisle at the lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, which was actually her and Travis’ third wedding.

“My dad would have loved Travis,” Kourtney insisted. “Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways. I can’t even explain them. I felt, like, his presence and I think felt a sense of calm. I just felt so good. I was like, ‘I’m ready.’ It just felt perfect.” Travis also mentioned Robert in a speech he made to Kourtney at their reception. “I know you’re here in spirit and so proud,” he said.

Like Kourtney, Travis also experienced the loss of a parent at a young age, as his mother died when he was just a teenager. He said he also felt her presence on his wedding day. “Before I even saw [Kourtney], I felt emotional,” Travis admitted, of the wedding. “I’m like, ‘S***, it’s about to go down. I know I’m not going to be able to say my vows without crying.’ But I felt reassured that it was absolutely the right thing. From the moment I left that room [to walk down the aisle], I was teary-eyed. I was having conversations with my mom and praying.”

Kourtney and Travis were close friends for years before they tied the knot. “It feels like everything was meant to be,” Kourtney gushed, while Travis said the wedding was a “full circle” moment. “We still have these moments where it’s like…can you believe this is the same friend that I used to workout with or go to museums with?” he explained. “I married her. We got married. For me, it felt real now.”