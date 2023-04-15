Diddy Works Out With Baby Love, 6 Months, In Cute New Video

Diddy, 53, proved working out with a baby around is very doable in his latest Instagram post! The rapper shared an adorable moment he shared with his six-month-old daughter Love in a new video and his fans are gushing over it. In the clip, he can be seen working out on a machine while wearing all black as the bundle of joy sits in front of the camera in a gray onesie and white bandana and smiles and squeals.

“Me and #BabyLOVE getting ready for Coachella tonight!!! LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE 🖤🙏🏿💫⚡️✨,” the doting dad wrote in the caption of the Friday post. It didn’t take long for fans to respond with kindness and excitement. “She’s so stinking cute!” one fan exclaimed, while another commented on how fast she’s growing up.

Diddy’s latest video with Love comes just two weeks after he made headlines for a different moment with the tot, whom he shares with Dana Tran. He was bonding with her while cradling her in a pool, in photos he shared. She wore a little purple and blue swimsuit with a tutu, in the snapshots, and Diddy wore black swim trunks. “I’M BIG LOVE SHE’S BABY LOVE!,” the proud dad wrote with a red heart emoji.

In addition to Love, Diddy is the father of six more children. They include Quincy, 31, Justin, 29, King, 25, Chance, 17, and 16-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie James. When publicly announcing the birth of Love, the talented artist mentioned his other kids. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” he wrote in a tweet on Twitter on Dec. 10, 2022.

When Diddy’s not getting attention for sharing moments about his family, he’s doing so for the many projects in his successful career. He recently appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Uber One. The hip hop star, who had many big hits in the ’90s, brought back the era in the feature by acting alongside other artists like Montell Jordan, Haddaway, and more. It was one of the most memorable ads of the entire football game.