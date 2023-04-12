Tristan Thompson Has Night Out With Corey Gamble After Being Spotted With Khloe Kardashian

It looks like Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble had a guys’ night out on Tuesday, April 11. In a photo obtained by HollywoodLife, the talent manager, who is the longtime boyfriend of Kris Jenner, was pictured exiting The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California, as Tristan followed close behind him. Corey, 42, was spotted wearing an all-silk gold outfit with a large diamond chain, while Tristan, 32, wore a black T-shirt, pants, a blue flannel jacket, sneakers and multiple diamond chains to finish his look. It’s not clear how long they hung out together at The Bird Streets Club, but they also attended the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the evening (see that photo here).

Tristan, who recently signed a deal to play for the team, has cheated on Khloe Kardashian many times in the past, so it’s interesting to see Corey being friendly with him. But then again, Khloe, 38, herself has been spending a lot of time with Tristan and showing him support lately, so maybe she’s given her family her blessing to do the same.

Just recently, Khloe and Tristan were spotted going to McDonald’s together. And earlier this month, she invited him to their daughter True Thompson‘s 5th birthday party. But despite their regular hangouts, Khloe has insisted that she and Tristan are not dating again. In fact, during a recent appearance on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, Khloe revealed she’s “single”.

Khloe and Tristan claimed that they split in June 2021 after dating off and on since 2016. Despite the fact that he cheated on her multiple times, they decided to have a son via surrogate. Their son, who was born in July 2022, was conceived before it was revealed that he had cheated on Khloe yet again and was expecting a son with a woman named Marilee Nichols. Khloe and Tristan have yet to reveal their son’s name.