‘Fixer Upper: The Hotel’ News: Everything We Know About Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Spinoff

There’s a new hotel in town! HGTV alum Chip and Joanna Gaines announced on April 12 that their brand new show, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, will debut in November on their Magnolia Network and HBO Max. “Y’all, we’re gonna have a hotel in downtown Waco, Texas! ” Chip, 48, gushed in their debut trailer while donning a stereotypical bellman uniform. The trailer next showed various clips of the 50,000-square-foot space and footage of their renovations as Chip described how meaningful the “big leagues” project is to him. “This is what you dream about,” he explained, “and I think Jo and I are out of our element to some extent, but I think we’re up for the challenge.”

The trailer ended with a sweet clip of the famous couple dancing around a room in their new project. “So we’ve got some work to do … and we’ll keep you posted,” the 44-year-old interior designer and entrepreneur said. Last year, Chip and Jo renovated a 100-year-old castle in Waco on Fixer Upper: The Castle.

“For us, this project represents everything we are most passionate about — hospitality, restoration and home,” the pair shared in a statement, per Variety. “We’ve always been firm believers in the value of home, as a place but also as a feeling. Our dream for this hotel is that it would serve as an extension of home to every guest who comes to stay.”

The hotel is slated to be called Hotel 1928 and is taking over the Grand Karem Shrine building in Waco, according to Variety. It will house 33 rooms, a restaurant, and a ballroom. “This has been the biggest project of my life — the castle is second now — with four floors of restaurants and rooms and a whole ballroom,” Joanna told Variety in Nov. 2022. “But both of these projects, the castle and the hotel, have really been led by the history of it, the design being driven by that more than, what do I want to do with it? It’s definitely been something that I’ve had to let the story lead that design. So it’s been a fun learning process for me where I feel like I get to show up and just be a student and get schooled for a second.”

As fans know, the parents of five have been renovating homes with Jo’s famous laid-back, country cottage style of decor for years. They became HGTV superstars once their hit series, Fixer Upper, debuted on HGTV in May 2013. Since then, they have created a home renovation empire that includes their own television network called Magnolia Homes, a magazine, several books and cookbooks, a home decor line with Target, and more. And of course, they have their tremendously popular Waco compound that houses multiple bed and breakfasts, a restaurant, a bakery, and several shops within a renovated grain complex. Chip and Jo’s new hotel will be situated just blocks from the compound, which is known as The Silos.