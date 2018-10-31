‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip & Joanna Gaines Say ‘Don’t Be Surprised’ If We Have Baby No. 6 Soon

‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines just added a fifth child to their brood and they aren’t done yet. We’ve got details on how they want another daughter to make their family even with boys and girls.

Where do they have the time and energy? Chip and Joanna Gaines have a popular HGTV show Fixer Upper, a successful line of furnishings and designs called Magnolia Home and the 40-year-old mom just authored the book Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave. Yet between all of those jobs they’re raising five kids and think a sixth could be on the horizon. They just welcomed son Crew on June 21 and Chip thinks they need to have one more baby — a daughter — to even out their balance of sons and daughters.

“I think we have to have another one because I’m particular about the only child thing. Crew needs a sister to manage this whole thing out. Don’t be surprised if No. 6 is in the cards!” he tells PEOPLE in their latest issue. The couple is already parents to Drake, 13, Ella, 12, Duke, 9, and Emmie, 8. The addition of Crew was a surprise pregnancy and Chip doesn’t want him growing up so far apart in age from his other siblings, hence the desire to add another baby. “It’s hard to believe this little turkey will only be 10 years old when Emmie is graduating from high school,” the 43-year-old dad tells the magazine.

Fortunately for him, Joanna loves being pregnant so one more baby is fine with her, albeit it’s more tiring as she gets older. “When I first got pregnant I kept telling everyone at the office, ‘Guys, I am my best self when I’m pregnant.’ And then, for whatever reason, I was limping into work and I couldn’t breathe. At 40, it’s definitely a little different.”

Her new book features renovations from her own farmhouse and other homes she and Chip have fixed up, and Joanna explains, “I feel like it’s my life’s work.” As for how she accomplished a design book along with all of her other businesses, a TV show AND a new baby, Joanna reveals, “That’s what I love about life. It’s these surprises, and at first you sit there and go, ‘How does that fit?’ And now that it’s all happened I can’t imagine life any other way. I’ve never been so happy.”