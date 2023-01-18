Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)

Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”

“This so different. It’s focusing on our business, not diving into the personal lives of our kids, which was a huge thing for us,” the mom of 4 said. “HGTV has just been amazing throughout the whole time. They made it clear they wanted us to be comfortable and we felt like there was a lot of open communication.”

Cole, who married Chelsea in 2016, added, “There was a lot of support and it’s all positive. It was just uplifting and fun to shoot.” Chelsea went on to explain that their decision to exit Teen Mom was mostly due to the fact her daughter Aubree, 13, was getting older and the protective mom no longer wanted their personal lives on display in such a way.

“That’s definitely where it got harder in the end,” the 31-year-old told HL on the podcast. “This just feels so refreshing and we don’t feel guilty about anything that is going to be on int.”

She went on to explain how their kiddos love to help them out on their home reno projects on Down Home Fab! “Aubree definitely has her own sense of style and we try to include the kids as much as we can,” she said. “Watson, 7, does like to help Cole with the tools and stuff and so does Layne, 4, she’s very hands on! It’s fun to have this as the kids are growing up because it’s just so fun to have them all involved in the family business and seeing what they’re interested in.”

Chelsea described her interior design style as “South Dakota Chic,” while also revealing they rely heavily on local businesses for their work. “Our personal style is kind of a rustic mix with more modern pieces. I like the feeling of a lodge… I’d like to feel cozy and warm. I don’t want to walk into a house and ever feel like you can’t just plop down on the couch,” she explained, adding that the local South Dakota community rallied together to help the couple get product for the projects. “We don’t really have these big furniture stores, like your Pottery Barn or things like that around here. So getting these houses finished finished, there is limited inventory there, but we do have a lot of local businesses that really have helped us so much and it was just amazing to see the community come together to do that.”

Down Home Fab airs on HGTV on Mondays at 9 PM ET! Tune in and listen to our full interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast!