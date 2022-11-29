‘Teen Mom’ Alum Chelsea Houska Rocks Sexy Mini Dress On Romantic Getaway With Cole DeBoer

Chelsea Houska, 31, looked incredible during a recent wine country getaway with hubby Cole DeBoer, 34. In pics shared on Nov 28 with her 6.6 million Instagram followers, the Teen Mom 2 alum rocked a sexy black button up mini dress with a pair of stiletto boots while cozying up to Cole at B Wise Vineyards in Sonoma. The 8th pic in a 10-photo carousel you can SEE HERE also showed the reality TV icon accessorizing with a pair of shades and a stylish belt, holding a pricey Fendi bag, and looking up adoringly at her longtime love. She wore her brunette locks long and straight for the snaps. An earlier post shared on Nov 23 appeared to have been taken the same day, as the couple wore the same outfits.

Cole looked equally fashionable in a puffer vest, red plaid shirt, and ripped jeans. In other pics, Chelsea slayed in a pair of black leather pants and layered necklaces, and the duo posed with wine glasses and in a fun vineyard photobooth cutout. Chelsea, of course, puckered up for the requisite “kissy face” shot. She captioned the carousel with a simple emoji of a glass of red wine.

Her fans loved the look, and the idea of the romantic getaway. “Omg I’ve always wanted to try this! I hope y’all had a fun time,” commented one follower, while another wrote, “Yall are too cute.” Others requested a link to the dress, pants, boots, or handbag, though the MTV star seems to have remained mum on details of her fashion ensemble.

Chelsea and Cole have never been the couple that hides their affection for one another. Back in August, she was seen slaying a pair of Daisy Dukes alongside her hubby during a fun late summer outing, once again snuggling up close to her man. And in August of 2021, she gushed over Cole’s birthday surprises for her in a fun Instagram post. “I’m 1000% sure I married the best man in the entire world,” she wrote in the Aug. 28, 2021 post. “Swipe to see how he surprised me the other night.”

The duo shares three children, including Watson, 5, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1. Chelsea also shares daughter Aubree, 13, with ex Adam Lind.