‘Love Island’ Host Maya Jama, 28, Responds To Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors

Love Island host Maya Jama is putting those Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumors to rest. The 28-year-old British television presenter and radio host took to Twitter on April 10 to slam the Daily Mail‘s report that her “Leo” necklace she posted herself wearing on social media was a tribute to the 48-year-old Oscar winner. “I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please,” she wrote in response to the outlet’s tweet regarding the matter.

I’ve been minding my business on holiday & said I wouldn’t respond/pay attention to any of the silly stories anymore but you need to stop now, that is literally my star sign. We are not dating. Move on please https://t.co/p5vTTpSiWz — Maya Jama (@MayaJama) April 11, 2023

“They been dragging the story for the past week,” she said in a follow-up tweet. “this was my last straw”. Leonardo has not addressed the dating rumors, to no surprise.

Maya and Leo were linked after The Sun reported in April that they were “secretly dating”. A source claimed: “Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates. They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything — they are having fun and seeing how it goes.”

“They live in different countries and Maya has had a long ­distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time,” the insider continued. “Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her.”

Leo was last linked to Gigi Hadid, who he reportedly spent time with on several occasions last fall. Although reports surfaced that they were done earlier this year, the pair reignited romance rumors after they were reported to enjoy a “low key” rendezvous at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva’s pre-Oscars party on Friday, March 10 in Los Angeles. Neither has commented on the romance rumors. Before that, Leo and model and actress Camila Morrone went their separate ways after four years of dating in Aug. 2022.

Meanwhile, Jama and NBA player Ben Simmons ended their engagement in August as well, according to the New York Post. “While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds,” a source told the publication at the time. “They now understand they don’t have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship.”