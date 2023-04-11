Ariana Grande Claps Back At Body-Shamers Who Say She’s No Longer Beautiful

Ariana Grande took to TikTok on Apr. 11 to set the record straight about how she feels about body-shaming comments after receiving unwanted reactions the week prior.

“Positions” songstress Ariana Grande, 29, posted a new TikTok video on Tuesday to slam body shamers and those who were “concerned” about her body. “I just wanted to come on and… I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to,” she said at the start of the clip, which can also be seen below. “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.”

The Grammy winner added that even if someone’ comment might be “well-intentioned”, in her opinion, it would be best not to comment at all. “If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy or unhealthy, big or small, this or that, sexy or not sexy, we should really work towards not doing that as much,” Ariana continued. “There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something you see that you don’t like. I think we should help each other work towards just being safer and keeping each other safer.”

Later on in the nearly four-minute-long video, the 29-year-old Nickelodeon alum revealed that although some people thought she was “healthy” in years prior, that is when she was at the “lowest point” of her life. “And personally for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she shared. “I was on a lot of anti-depressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

Ariana explained that she “shouldn’t have to explain that,” however, she hopes that being open about her struggles can lead to a positive change. “but I do feel like maybe having an openness or vulnerability, something good might come from it. That’s the first thing, healthy can look different,” the blonde beauty added. “The second thing is you never know what someone is going through… You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves.” Finally, Ariana concluded her message by sending love to her 30.4 million followers and called them “beautiful” in the process.

“Sending you guys a lot of love and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not or anything,” Ariana said. “I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day and I’m sending you a lot of love.” Her video comes just one week after she was spotted attending a concert with friends in London (see photo above) and people were commenting on her body, per Just Jared.

Ariana Grande reacted to body-shaming comments on Apr. 11. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The Victorious star is currently busy rehearsing for her upcoming Wicked movie adaptation, which she announced in Nov. 2021. She’s become fast friends with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, 36, who she has posed with several times on Instagram in recent months. While at a concert in London last week, Ariana was spotted with Cynthia and their co-star Jeff Goldblum, 70, as well as others ahead of the film’s 2024 premiere.

