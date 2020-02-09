Cynthia Erivo: 5 Things To Know About The Oscar-Nominated Star Of ‘Harriet’

Cynthia Erivo is a double nominee at the 2020 Oscars. She’s one of the most talented actresses of this generation — on the big screen, the stage, and on TV.

Cynthia Erivo, 33, is one of the many nominees who will be attending the 2020 Oscars on Feb. 9. Cynthia’s powerful performance in the critically-acclaimed film Harriet has earned Cynthia her very first Oscar nomination of her career. Cynthia is not just a movie star, she’s also a renowned stage actor and is making waves on TV right now. HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Cynthia.

1. Cynthia is a double nominee at the 2020 Oscars. The actress is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet. She received a second Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” a song Cynthia co-wrote and performed for the film. If Cynthia wins just one of these awards, she will EGOT. This means she will have won an Emmy, a Grammy, and Oscar, and a Tony.

2. She’s an award-winning Broadway star. Cynthia gained nationwide attention for her role as Celie in the Broadway production of The Color Purple on Broadway alongside Jennifer Hudson. Her performance earned her the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She also shared the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album with her castmates. In addition to The Color Purple on Broadway, Cynthia starred in the West End productions of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and I Can’t Sing! The X Factor Musical.

4. She’s diving into TV roles now. Cynthia is currently starring as Holly Gibney in the HBO series The Outsiders. She can soon be seen playing Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic anthology series Genius: Aretha. The series will premiere May 25 and air over four nights.

5. This isn’t her first foray into film. Cynthia previously starred in Widows alongside Viola Davis and Bad Times at the El Royale, with Chris Hemsworth and Dakota Johnson. Harriet is only Cynthia’s third feature film!