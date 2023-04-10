LFO’s Brad Fischetti Breaks Silence On Group’s ‘Death Curse’ After Passings Of Band’s 3 Other Members

In a new interview, Brad Fischetti said it's 'weird' that all the members of the famous 1990s boy band LFO are dead, except for him.

April 10, 2023 1:51PM EDT
LFO
Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Brad Fischetti addressed the alleged “death curse” that’s plagued his boy band LFO, in a new interview with TMZ. “Is there a LFO curse? I hope not,” the 47-year-old musician told the publication in an interview on April 9. Brad is the last surviving member of LFO; the three other members of the 1990s/2000s musical group, Brian “Brizz” Gillis, Rich Cronin, and Devin Lima, have all passed away. Brian died less than two weeks before Brad spoke to TMZ about the unfortunate fate of the band.

“I hope I get to live a long life,” Brad also said in the interview. “I don’t think we’ll quite understand why this happened. Maybe until we reach the next life. There’s so much in this world that we cannot possibly grasp,” he added.

Brad Fischetti
Brad Fischetti with LFO members Rich Cronin and Devin Lima (Photo: Bei/Shutterstock)

Brad also pointed out how it’s “weird” that other “pieces in the LFO story” have also passed away. “Kelly Schweinsberg, who was the person who ran Logic Records under BMG in 1998 for us, who was the only reason why we got where we went, she died young,” he said. “Our keyboard player died young. Our choreographer is dead. Lou Pearlman is dead. A producer we worked with is dead. These are people that are in my prayers everyday. I don’t know what the future holds but I do know that I try to do my best to stay strong in my faith and try my best to do God’s will and try to be a light in the darkness.”

“I have no idea why this thing has happened to LFO,” Brad continued. “Maybe I’m supposed to tell a story. Maybe I’m supposed to be there to help other people. But then you say, well, why you? Why do you get to live? You know? Why you? Why did Devin have to die? And why do all his kids have to attend his funeral? Why did Rich have to die? Why do his parents have to mourn every single day? Why not you? I don’t have the slightest idea, but I take it as a great responsibility to carry on the legacy.”

LFO
LFO (Photo: Andre Csillag/Shutterstock)

Brad and Brian formed LFO – short for Lyte Funkie Ones – in 1995 alongside Rich. Brian left the group in 1998. Devin Lima replaced him, and in 1999, the group found success with their song, “Summer Girls.” The group broke up in 2002, but briefly reunited in 2009, a year before Richie died in 2010 after suffering a stroke after battling leukemia. The group disbanded, only to regroup again from 2017 to 2018, the same year Devin passed away due to adrenal cancer. Brian died on March 29 and Brad issued a heartfelt statement after losing his final former bandmate.

In his statement, Brad said he was “really struggling to process” Brian’s death. “I’ve said it before, and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy,” Brad also wrote in the social media post. “If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy.”

