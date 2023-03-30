LFO’s Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis Dead: Bandmate Brad Fischetti Confirms ‘Tragic Loss’ As Last, Surviving Member

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, one of the members of the 1990s boy band LFO, has passed away. Brad Fischetti, Brian’s bandmate (and now, the only surviving member of LFO) shared the news of his death on social media. “Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday. Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away,” wrote Brad on Mar. 30.

“I don’t have details, and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did,” he continued. “I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before, and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy. Today I honor my former bandmate and friend, Brizz.”

“If you watched the LFO Story live stream or have seen the band and me play it live, you know what Brian meant to LFO. If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist,” he continued. “My relationship with Brian was complex. It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.

“I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years,” added Brad. “And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him. Special prayers for Pistol Pete and Terry Edwards; two men who hold a special place in my heart and undoubtedly held a special place in Brian’s heart. I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that. Rest easy, bro. Rest easy.”

Brad and Brizz formed LFO – short for Lyte Funkie Ones – in 1995 alongside Rich Cronin. Gillis left the group in 1998. Devin Lima replaced him, and in 1999, the group found success with their song, “Summer Girls” (often referred to as “The Abercrombie & Fitch song, per EXTRA). Their self-titled debut album reached No. 21 in the US, and they had a second successful single with “Girl on the TV.” But, with the turn of the century, they encountered diminishing returns with each subsequent release, leading to the group’s breakup in 2002. After a brief reunion in 2009, the group disbanded…only to regroup again from 2017 to 2018.

Richie Cronin died in 2010 after suffering a stroke after battling leukemia. Devin Lima passed away in 2018 due to adrenal cancer.

Our thoughts are with Brian’s family, friends, and fans during this time of loss.