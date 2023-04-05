Pregnant Rumer Willis Poses Naked For Sexy New Cashmere Campaign: Photos

Rumer Willis just starred in a new NakedCashmere campaign and she looked flawless in the photos. The 34-year-old showed off her bare baby bump in a slew of looks and even stripped down naked for one photo.

In the photos, Rumer was completely nude while a pile of brown and tan cashmere sweaters cascaded around her. She hugged two sweaters across her chest to cover up, but left her baby bump out as she caressed it. In another photo, Rumer looked gorgeous when she went pantless and instead wrapped a cashmere blanket around her waist, leaving a bare, toned leg out on display. She styled the look with an off-the-shoulder V-neck sweater.

For the last campaign photo, Rumer rocked a black cashmere sweater set featuring low-rise wide-leg pants with a cropped cardigan left entirely unbuttoned. Under the sweater, Rumer went completely topless putting her bare belly and ample cleavage on display.

Rumer is set to curate capsule collections with the brand for mothers and newborns and the collection will feature NakedCashmere’s signature cashmere styles, with a modern twist that will include “pieces that provide comfort and ease during and post pregnancy.”

Rumer, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, announced her pregnancy via Instagram on December 20. She posted a photo of her baby bump while her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, kissed her belly. Demi re-posted the photos to her own account with the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Rumer and Derek confirmed their relationship on Instagram on November 15, just a few weeks before the couple announced their pregnancy.