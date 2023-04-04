Kelly Clarkson Disses Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock In New Song ‘Mine’: Listen

Kelly Clarkson seems to be subtly shading her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in a preview clip of the new song she’s releasing later this month, “Mine”. The clip, which was shared on Twitter, showed the 40-year-old American Idol alum in the recording studio working on new music — and she did not hold back while singing about an apparent fake relationship, in which she says her heart was borrowed. “Someone’s gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine,” she sang in the a capella teaser.

The single will be released on April 14 and is part of the tracklist of her upcoming album, Chemistry. Kelly revealed she was preparing to debut her new project in a video posted to her Twitter account on March 26. “It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am,” she began before announcing the album’s name as Chemistry. “It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing ’cause I didn’t want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad,’ just one or two emotions,” she noted.

“This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host continued. “Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album.”

New music soon 🍷💔☀️ pic.twitter.com/c9mPNchiE2 — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) March 26, 2023

Chemistry is Kelly’s first album she’s releasing since her divorce from Brandon, 45, was finalized last year. The pair walked down the aisle in Oct. 2013, and the Grammy Award-winning singer filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences in June 2020. She previously said that working on music during and following the split was extremely difficult. “It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project,” she said on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese in June 2022. “It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows a huge divorce went through and it’s been like, two years and not easy with kids.”

She and Brandon share an 8-year-old daughter, River, and a 6-year-old son, Remi. The divorce hasn’t been easy on the kids, which is hard for Kelly to see as a child of divorce herself. “I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” she said on the March 13 episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that.’ But a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”

“I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,’” she added. “I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they’re not — but not treating them like a child. They’re not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions.”

Unfortunately, the divorce dragged on due to disagreements about money and custody arrangements. Kelly was ordered to pay her former manager $200,000 a month in spousal support by a Los Angeles County judge in 2021. She was also ordered to pay $1.25 million toward Brandon’s attorney fees. “She thinks it is crazy that she has to spend so much money in support,” an insider told Us Weekly in Aug. 2021 of the situation. “Her work is keeping her busy and away from it for a period of time in the day but it’s always in the back of her mind and it is clearly upsetting.”