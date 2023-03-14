Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Kids Are ‘Really Sad’ About Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

The Grammy winner revealed in a raw new interview that her kids sometimes say they wish their parents were back together.

March 14, 2023 7:14PM EDT
Kelly Clarkson kids
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock Kelly Clarkson arrives with Brandon Blackstock for the ceremonial swearing-in of President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington. Clarkson says she's expecting her first child. The 31-year-old singer said, on Twitter that she and husband Blackstock are expecting their first child together People-Kelly Clarkson, Washington, USA
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson Presidential Inauguration, Washington DC, America - 21 Jan 2013
Image Credit: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

Kelly Clarkson, 40, has opened up about how her kids handled the tough divorce she went through with their father, Brandon Blackstock. “I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” she revealed during the March 13 episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that.’ But a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ And they’re really honest about it. And I’m raising that kind of individual.”

Kelly, who was married to her former manager, 45, between 2013 and 2021, went on to say she can empathize with her kids because she, too, is a child of divorce. “I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,’” she explained. “I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they’re not — but not treating them like a child. They’re not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions.”

Kelly Clarkson kids
From left to right, Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose Blackstock, and Brandon Blackstock pose at the ‘UglyDolls’ film premiere in 2019(Photo: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection)

Kelly has an 8-year-old daughter, River, and a 6-year-old son, Remi, 6, with Brandon. She previously admitted navigating her new normal with kids has been quite difficult during a June 2022 appearance on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese. “It’s been the hardest thing to navigate. I’ve never had this difficult of a project,” she said about writing new music post-divorce. “It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows a huge divorce went through and it’s been like, two years and not easy with kids.”

Like her kids, Kelly felt awful about her divorce after she filed in June 2020. “Kelly is dealing with all the emotions one can deal with concerning her divorce,” a person close to the Grammy winner EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Aug. 2021. “She has been sad, angry, shocked and every emotion one can feel, she has felt it.”

Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

As fans may recall, the divorce wasn’t completely amicable. In 2021, Kelly was ordered to pay her ex $200,000 a month in spousal support by a Los Angeles County judge. She was also required to pay $1.25 million toward Brandon’s attorney fees. “She thinks it is crazy that she has to spend so much money in support. Her work is keeping her busy and away from it for a period of time in the day but it’s always in the back of her mind and it is clearly upsetting,” the insider added. Furthermore, an insider told Us Weekly in Aug. 2021 that Brandon was jealous of Kelly’s success and wasn’t afraid to let that be known.

