Bad Bunny Gets Broken In Half After Damian Priest Chokeslams Him Through A Table On ‘Raw’: Watch

Two years after Damien Priest and Bad Bunny teamed at WrestleMania 37, the 40-year-old WWE Superstar left the “Moscow Mule” singer in a crumpled heap on the floor of the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. During the Apr. 3 edition of WWE Raw, Damien and his fellow member of Judgement Day, Dominik, got a little bit of revenge on Bunny (b. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 29) after the reggaeton star helped Rey Mysterio defeat Dominik at WrestleMania 39. Dominik tried to take a shot at Bunny, but the singer blocked it and fired back with a punch of his own.

After witnessing this, Damien Priest grabbed Bad Bunny and dragged him over the barricade. After Priest berated his fellow Puerto Rican in Spanish, Bunny gave his former friend an angry shove. Dominik attempted to get the jump on Bunny but got another fist in the face for his troubles. Priest dropped Bunny with a forearm, dragged his body over to the announcer’s table, and proceeded to chokeslam the biggest music artist in the world through it.

This was a bit of payback for Dominik and Priest – one-half of the Judgement Day stable in WWE – since Bunny was instrumental in Rey Misterio getting some payback over his son during Night 1 of WrestleMania. When Drevengeattempted to use a chain on the newly-minted WWE Hall of Famer, Bunny, who was ringside doing commentary at the Spanish Announcer’s Desk, grabbed the foreign object. The distraction was enough for Rey to hit his 619 move, then a frog splash, before securing the win.

A day after Bunny’s appearance at WrestleMania, he was photographed going horseback riding with his rumored love, Kendall Jenner. The couple rode the same horse together, with Kendall riding in Bunny’s lap. They each took turns riding the horse one at a time. If the two go public with their rumored relationship, maybe Kendall will attend Backlash, the WWE event on May 6 at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico.

After all, Bad Bunny is set to “host” Backlash in his native PR. However, this confrontation between Bunny/Rey and Dominik/Preist on Raw will likely result in a tag team match. Bunny was victorious in his first outing in the WWE, teaming with his then-friend Priest to battle Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and John Morrison at 2021’s WrestleMania. Following the loss, The Miz told HollywoodLife he was “done losing to celebrities.” At 2022’s WrestleMania, The Miz teamed with Logan Paul to defeat Rey and Dominik (Miz would turn on Logan Paul, only to lose to him at SummerSlam 2022.) At this most recent WrestleMania, The Miz “lost” matches against Snoop Dogg and former punter/current sports analyst/ex-WWE commentator Pat McAfee.