Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Floral Bikini & Matching Wrap Skirt On The Beach In The Philippines

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her incredible figure when she rocked a tiny orange and blue floral bikini while on vacation. The 34-year-old put her toned abs on full display in the sexy two-piece while hanging out by the pool.

Vanessa posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “An eventful morning #foreverphilippines.” In the photos, Vanessa wore a plunging halterneck triangle bikini top that showed off ample cleavage and styled it with a matching sarong. She accessorized her sexy vacation look with an oversized straw beach hat and opted to go barefoot.

Vanessa has been having a blast while on vacation in the Philippines and in another slideshow, she rocked an even sexier bikini while taking a dip in the ocean. In the photos, Vanessa wore a tiny brown and black animal print string bikini with a small coverage top and matching high-rise, side-tie bottoms. She accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses and layered necklaces.

Another one of our favorite bikini photos was the bright pastel bikini that she rocked on the beach. She donned a strapless, low-cut bandeau top that tied in the center of her chest and styled it with the matching high-rise bottoms that tied off on one side. She accessorized with a matching silk bandana around her head and a pair of clear pink sunglasses.

As if her vacation outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Vanessa posed on a catamaran while wearing a skintight green maxi dress. The halterneck dress featured a ruched bodice and a massive hip-high slit on the side of the skirt that revealed her long, toned legs.

