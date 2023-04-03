‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Caterina Scorsone & Kids Barely Escaped House Fire That Killed Their Pets

Caterina Scorsone, 41, took to Instagram on Apr. 3 to reveal she and her family, including her daughters Eliza, 10, Paloma, 6, and Arwen, 3, went through a tragic house fire two months ago. The Grey’s Anatomy star shared a photo of the damage it left behind as well as memorable throwback photos of the home and four pets, three cats and a dog, she sadly lost in the blaze, alongside a message explaining what happened. “A couple of months ago my house burned down. While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house,” she started the message.

“One thing about fires: they happen fast,” she continued. “I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all.”

Caterina concluded her message by explaining the post wasn’t “about fire,” but “about community” and she went on to thank the people that helped her through the rough moment. They included firefighters and investigators as well as “my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door.” She also thanked parents at her kids’ school “who sent toys and books,” and friends at Grey’s Anatomy “who sent clothing and supplies,” as well as her “sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids.”

Caterina ended the post by saying she “learned” that in the end, the “only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love” and “the only thing that matters is community.”

Once she shared the post and heartbreaking photos, many followers commented with love and support. “Caterina I am truly so deeply sorry. The loss of a pet let alone 4 is excruciating. I am so glad you and your children were unharmed,” one follower wrote, while another shared, “My heart is so heavy for you Caterina 😢 but I’m so happy that you have such a loving, giving & beautiful community by your side. 💖 Sending so much love.”